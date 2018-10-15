Nish Kumar, star of BBC 2’s The Mash Report heading to Lyceum

DUE to high demand and having sold out the first leg of his brand new tour, double Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee, Nish Kumar has announced he is to extend his nationwide tour into 2019, bringing it to the Capital in 2019.

His show, It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves - the title is a quote from Terminator 2 - brings together Kumar’s humorous observations on the topics of politics and mankind’s capacity for self-destruction as he reflects on whether this will lead to the end of days. Good fun stuff then.

Critically acclaimed comic, internationally famed meme and wonderfully nice gentleman, Kumar has already achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Fringe, two of which were nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in 2015 and 2016.

Kumar also received nominations for Best Show at the 2013 Leicester Comedy Festival and Breakthrough Act at the 2014 Chortle Awards.

In 2014 along with four other specially selected comics, he embarked on a tour of India and is regularly booked for gigs worldwide.

The host of The Mash Report on BBC 2, his show has been described by one critic as ‘A master-class by a no-frills stand-up at the height of his powers.’

Kumar is also a familiar face as a guest on the likes of QI, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and many more.

Nish Kumar: It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves, Lyceum Theatre, Grindlay Street, Sunday 10 February, 7.30pm, £22.50, 0131-248 4848