Nominate your favourite Edinburgh Restaurant now

The countdown is on and competition is heating up as voters have only three weeks left to nominate the best restaurants in Edinburgh for a chance to take home a coveted Edinburgh Restaurant Award.

With 14 awards available, readers can nominate in multiple categories, from best fine dining experience to the restaurant creating the most delicious vegetarian and vegan meals.

All nominations are free and will close to the public on April 12. To vote visit, www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk

Last year, the team at Le Roi Fou, serving inventive French, Swiss and Scottish dishes on Forth Street, scooped the award for fine dining restaurant of the year.

Chef proprietor Jérôme Henry said: “Having only opened in 2017, we have worked hard to create a memorable dining experience for each and every one of our guests with our use of the very best local ingredients and vibrant restaurant setting.

“It was a fantastic achievement to be presented with this award and we would like to share our gratitude with our customers and those who have supported us on our journey.”

Won by vegan powerhouse Harmonium in 2018, the best vegetarian/vegan restaurant is also a hotly contested category. Once again, judges will be on the lookout for unique ingredients and plenty of variety.

And for the city’s newbies, the best newcomer award will apply to any restaurant that has opened from January 2017. Won by Aurora Modern Eatery in 2018, the winner will be judged by the impression they have made in a short space of time.

Chef proprietor Kamil Witek said: “Winning was a very important moment for us at Aurora – it was a sign that things were going in the right direction and that someone noticed our efforts. The award put us in the spotlight, helping us not only to gain recognition in the Edinburgh food scene, but also bringing new customers from all over the city. Thanks to our incredible customers, we have also been able to experiment with food in new ways.”