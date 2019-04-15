Now That’s What I Call Music series brings live show to Edinburgh

IT’S the world’s best-selling chart compilation series that has been runing since 1983 and now comprises more than 100 releases.

This November, Now... heads out on its very first live tour, which will transport the hits of one of the most pop-tastic decades to the Usher Hall for one night only.

Now That’s What I Call The 80s Live celebrates all that is great about the decade that saw the likes of Whitney Houston, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, Wham!, Madonna, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Billy Joel and many more become household names.

The stars themselves might nor be in attendance in November but their greatest hits, all now iconic tracks, will be reimagined back-to-back with a power house live show band, the London Concert Orchestra, and sensational singers performing era-defining hits such as Relax, Uptown Girl, It’s Raining Men, Gold, Purple Rain and I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

You can also expect to hear Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Living On a Prayer, Come On Eileen, Africa, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, (I’ve Had) the Time of My Life and The Final Countdown.

Peter Duckworth, Managing Director Now Music says, “Everyone remembers their first Now..., so many fantastic memories have been soundtracked by the albums: from nights out to family parties, to holidays and car singalongs.

“After over 100 compilations and a brand new Now... app we felt it is the right time to bring Now... into the live events stratosphere and give the fans even more Now... music moments.

“The eighties in particular has such a resonance, there are so many timeless classics and it was the decade that inspired Now...”

The Now That’s What I Call Music compilations were first released on 28 November 1983 with Now... 102 just released.

Now That’s What I Call The 80s Live, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 23 November, £21.45-£49.50, 0131-228 1155, www.usherhall.co.uk