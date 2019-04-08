Oceans of Easter Hoilday fun at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh

VISITORS are set to have a whale of a time this Easter at Dynamic Earth, with a whole host of marine-themed experiences as part of the Edinburgh Science Festival.

Until 22 April, a ticket for Dynamic Earth will also include access to a sea of special activities, all aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our oceans.

Events include Atlantic Adventures (April 11, 14, 15, 20 and 21), where youngsters can play with real and virtual underwater robots and find out how scientists are working to protect a changing ocean.

Aliens of the Deep (April 20 & 21); discover all the weird and wonderful creatures living within the ocean and how they have adapted to survive.

Revealing Scotland’s Cold Water Coral Reefs (April 17 & 19); families can get their hands-on with real reef samples. Don’t forget to bring a clean glass jar to make a crafty coral creation to take away!

Coming back to the surface, young explorers can find out all about the volcanic eruptions that rocked Edinburgh, then head out into Holyrood Park to see the evidence (April 12 & 14).

Geology fans will want to keep April 16 free in their diaries, as Professor Iain Stewart, presenter of the BBC’s The Power of the Planet, explores the geological underworld.

In the morning, as part of the Delving into Deep Earth activity, youngsters can discover the uses of different types of rock and minerals and even make their own Earthquake.

A later activity - Communicating the Hidden Commons - will take place at 6pm with Professor Stewart and the British Geological Survey, which discusses the challenges of understanding the realm below our feet and managing it more sustainably.

Then on April 22, the venue will be celebrating Earth Day and providing a whole host of fun, drop-in activities focussed on how we can all do our bit to protect our amazing planet.

Daytime events are included with admission to the Dynamic Earth, book in advance at www.dynamicearth.co.uk