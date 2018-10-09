On this day 2004: Scottish Parliament building opened by Queen

An unscripted rendition of Auld Land Syne marked the official opening of Holyrood on this day in 2004.

MSPs and guests - including Sir Sean Connery - belted out the nation’s favourite as the sense of occasion swelled among gathered dignitaries at the new Scottish Parliament building.

The Queen at Holyrood with First Minister Jack McConnell and members of the National Youth Choir of Scotland at the offical opening on October 9, 2004. PIC: Phil Wilkinson/TSPL.

The Queen is said to have joined in the singing discreetly, with observers claiming they could see her lips move, although the monarch did not take up the customary joining of hands.

READ MORE: Five fascinating facts about Scotland’s Kings and Queens

The Duke of Edinburgh, meanwhile, went for it and linked up with his immediate neighbours, then deputy presiding officers Tricia Godman and Murray Tosh.

The lively opening day came amid the controversy surrounding the new Parliament building, which cost £414 million - 10 times the original price.

READ MORE: 18 famous buildings in Edinburgh under construction

It also opened three years later than first planned.

A ceremony at Parliament Hall, where the Scottish Parliament sat before 1707, started proceedings with around 1,000 people - from VIPS to ordinary Scots - setting off down the Royal Mile to Holyrood in a Ridings-style procession.

Spectators jammed the Royal Mile pavements to soak up the atmosphere on the historic day.

At the formal Holyrood opening ceremony the Queen told the gathering: “At a time when politicians around the world wonder how to draw closer to those they represent, I was particularly moved this morning by watching all those who proudly made their way down the Royal Mile, people from every walk of Scottish life.”