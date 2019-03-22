One Square new menu at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa

Have your say

Top chef at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has overhauled the menus and diners are now invited to try the fruits of his labour with a special two for one offer on main courses from the A La Carte lunch and dinner menus between April 8 – 14.

Having worked as Executive Sous Chef at the hotel for three years, executive chef Shaun Woodhouse was promoted last year.

His first task was a complete overhaul of the One Square Bar and Brasserie menus.

A firm believer in simplicity, Shaun has changed the One Square menus to showcase the best produce that Scotland has to offer.

Expect dishes such as pork shank on fermented cabbage and Granny Smith apple, vegan choices, from a new vega menu such as aubergine falafel and curried onion burger with guacamole and dill gherkin on vegan bun.

There is also a new express menu for those in a rush, including salt baked beetroot, feta and water cress salad with baby caper dressing or a sea bass fillet with braised chicory, Voiletta potatoes and brown lemon butter.

The concept was driven by Shaun’s philosophy, that everyone is welcome at One Square.

He said: “Time constraints are part of our everyday lives. I want our customers to be able to have a relaxed dining experience whether they have 30 minutes or two hours.

“We are in a prime position on Lothian Road, ideally located for an enjoyable lunch or dinner experience for people working in local offices and theatre attendees.”

Shaun’s love for Scottish larder developed when he first moved to Scotland in 2003.

To celebrate the debut of the new menus diners can take advantage of the 2 for 1 offer on main courses from the A La Carte menu.

Pre-booking is required and diners must quote ‘2-4-1’ upon booking.

Steaks are excluded from this offer and the cheapest main course will be complimentary.

A La Carte Lunch menu

Average spend for 3 course for 2 people, £49

A La Carte Dinner menu

Average spend for 3 courses for 2 people, £52

Express Lunch menu

A main course and a soft drink for £12

Available 12 – 2pm daily

Pre-theatre menu

A main course and a bottle of beer or glass of wine for £14

Available 5 – 7pm daily