Outlander’s Sam Heughan to star in superhero movie

Outlander star Sam Heughan is to star as a superhero in his latest Hollywood film project.

The Scots actor will appear in Bloodshoot and enter a comic book universe alongside actors Van Diesel, Michael Sheen and Eiza Gonzalez.

Heughan confirmed his part today on Twitter and said: “Finally! So excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Bloodshot starts production in July, according to Deadline Holywood.

The movie fits in with his Outlander commitments, with filming for season four of the time travelling romance entering its final phase. It is due on screen in October with Heughan signing up for two more series of the drama.

Heughan, pictured with co-star Caitriona Balfe, has signed up for two more seasons of Outlander. PIC: 2018 Sony Pictures Television.

Confirmation of his part in Bloodshot signals a further foray into Hollywood for Heughan, who has previously worked on numerous theatre and small screen productions, including the television film A Very British Sex Scandal.

He is due to appear in The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Hollywood favourite Mila Kunis in August.