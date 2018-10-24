Outlander Season 4: New teaser pictures released

The next season of Outlander draws near - and these pictures bring the next instalment of the hit show a little closer.

The story largely unfolds in 18th Century North Carolina with the Fraser clan setting up home after being shipwrecked on their way back to Scotland from Jamaica.

Jamie Fraser finds his aunt and a new chapter in the family story begins. As the pictures show, there is plenty of adventure, drama and romance in the post.

• Outlander S4 is available on Prime Video from November 5