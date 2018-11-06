Outlander Season Four: when does the series air in the UK, where is it set, what happens in episode one?

It started with a hanging and ended in a robbery with a sex scene in between. So far, so Outlander.

The new season of the hit show picks up the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser and family, who were shipwrecked off the coast of America as they tried to make it home to Scotland at the end of the last series.

Jamie and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, in new season of Outlander. PIC: Starz/Jason Bell.

Now four months on, the Frasers are trying to settle in to their new life in American the Beautiful.

While there is an air of happiness surrounding the family as they adjust to their homeland, ties to Scotland and kinsmanship pull hard following a tender confessional from Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell) and the execution of their friend Gavin Hayes.

It is while the Frasers are trying to give Hayes a decent funeral that new character, pirate and all-round villain Stephen Bonnett, played by Ed Speleers, makes his presence truly felt.

After the Frasers agree to help him escape in the night, Bonnett later pounces on the Fraser camp in a violent scene which rocks the relative peace and goodwill of the episode.

Bonnett attacks Claire as her husband is seized with events then significantly differing from those portrayed by author Diana Gabaldon.

However Season 4 pans out, trouble ahead is guaranteed as adventures in America deepen. The next stop for the pair will be the plantation owned by Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta where the Frasers come face-to-face with the slave trade.

Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna, played by Sophie Skelton, will play a major role in the series as it unfolds along with her love interest Roger Mackenzie, played by Richard Rankin.

Outlander Season 4 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime with new episodes released to UK audiences every Monday.