Outlaw King: Special film screening in Robert the Bruce town

A special film screening of Outlaw King will be held in the town where the remains of Robert the Bruce were found 200 years ago.

Outlaw King will be shown in Dunfermline where the bones of the King were discovered wrapped in a golden shroud in the town’s abbey,

Director David Mackenzie and producer Gillian Berrie will host a Q&A at the exclusive one-off event on Wednesday December 5 which will also include tours of Dunfermline Abbey and the Abbey Church, where Bruce’s tomb can be found.

READ MORE: Outlaw King: Take a tour of the film locations

Dunfermline Abbey also doubled as Westminster Abbey in the Netflix film.

David Mackenzie, Director of Outlaw King, said: “When location scouting for Outlaw King I felt we had to use Dunfermline Abbey, not only due to its stunning architecture but, it being the resting place of Robert the Bruce, it was fitting to have the Abbey play a part in a film which examines the important legacy of the man himself.

“I had a wonderful experience filming at the Abbey, surrounded by such fascinating history we felt a real connection with Robert the Bruce and we were truly grateful to all the staff for accommodating us.

READ MORE: Outlaw King: Secrets of the film locations revealed

“I’m delighted to be asked to return to Dunfermline for this special screening.”

The film charts the story of Robert the Bruce (played by Chris Pine), from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307.

Filming Fife and VisitScotland, in association with Sigma Films and Fife Cultural Trust have organised the event to celebrate the town’s links with the King of Scotland.

Following the tours, the screening and Q&A will be held in nearby Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Gallery/

Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland, said: “We’re delighted to support this unique showing of the film with director David Mackenzie and producer Gillian Berrie in the shadow of Dunfermline Abbey, with its connections to both the film and Robert the Bruce.”

Linn Williamson, Chair of Filming Fife, said: “We are delighted to be able to host this event in Dunfermline.

“Film Tourism has really had a huge impact on the area and we believe that the Outlaw King will bring even more tourists to the area in 2019, however it is great to be able to offer local people this fantastic opportunity to see the film with the director present on the big screen.

“We know this will be a great event and are really pleased that we have been able to pull this together with all the partners involved. Great community spirit.”

David Williams, Joint Session Clerk of The Abbey Church of Dunfermline, added: “At the home of Bruce’s tomb, we are excited to be involved in this event which will celebrate the life of Robert the Bruce and the important role our building and city has played in Scottish history.”

The event has been made possible by support from Filming Fife, Historic Environment Scotland, Indy Cinema Group, The Abbey Church of Dunfermline, Fife Council, Dunfermline Delivers and Dunfermline and West Fife Local Tourism Association.

The event will feature both an afternoon and evening showing, with tickets available in person from any Fife Cultural Trust venue, or online at www.onfife.com

Tickets for the Outlaw King screening are available here https://onfife.com/whats-on/detail/gala-screening-outlaw-king#