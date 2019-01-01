Over 1,000 brave the Firth of Forth for New Year Loony Dook

MORE than 1,000 daring revellers washed away their Hogmanay hangovers today and plunged into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth for the traditional New Year Loony Dook.

Participants donned their finest swimming costumes and fancy dress to take part in the tradition which sees people running into the chilly water on New Year’s Day.

Members of the public join New Year swimmers, many in costume, in front of the Forth Rail Bridge during the annual Loony Dook Swim. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Organisers said 1,100 hardy souls took part with many having travelled thousands of miles to join in the dip while raising money for charity at the same time.

Every manner of fancy dress imaginable was on show at the annual event ranging from the Tartan barely-clad, stripy Victorian bathers, dinosaurs, Hawaiian dancers, and zebras.

Tony Pirouet, in home-made costume as a man on a toilet, won the fancy dress prize which saw £250 donated to the charity of his choice, East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled.

A participant dressed as US President Donald Trump takes part in the annual New Year's Day "Loony Dook" swim. Pic: Andy Buchanan /Getty Images

And thousands more lined the streets of South Queensferry to watch the brave ‘Dookers’ - from 23 countries around the world.

Those running into the water had a cold start, with the temperature around 5C.

In the shadow of the Forth Bridges, the dippers in fancy dress, scantily clad or even fully clothed from the night before braved the chill to raise money for charities while shaking off their Hogmanay hangover

The Loony Dook dates back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested it as a hangover cure for the Hogmanay festivities.

There was plenty of colour at this year's Loony Dook

The Dook was first held in 1987 after the pub regulars at The Moorings Lounge bar devised the bizarre even.

In recent years it has grown in popularity and helps to raise money for charities and the RNLI.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly and of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Over 1,000 participants from 23 countries jumped from the shores of South Queensferry into the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth for the much loved Loony Dook. It was fantastic being a ‘Dooker’ welcoming the New Year.

“It’s terrific how much energy and excitement the Loony Dook generates and the fantastic fancy dress costumes people make and the money generated for charity. We’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy New Year!”

There was plenty of tartan on show at the Loony Dook. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Last year more than 1100 brave souls took part in the Loony Dook sporting all manner of comical costumes. Participants in 2018 included an inflatable Forth Bridge dubbed “The Fourth Bridge”; Wonder Woman; Still Game’s Jack and Victor; Baywatch Babes; and the 118 118 guys (who were actually ladies).

Those who took part in the challenge were even offered a warm bowl of porridge as an incentive.

In North Berwick crowds of hardy swimmers gathered on the beach before their very own dook in the North Sea.

Some were clad in fancy dress, others stripped down to their speedos, but all charged into the waves with determination - and some screaming.

Hundreds of spectators cheered the brave revellers on, while wrapped up warm against the winter chill.

In Wardie Bay, some members of Edinburgh’s wild swimming collective, The Wild Ones, enjoyed a more tranquil dip while others enjoyed a splash at Portobello Beach.