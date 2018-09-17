Over 200,000 flock to the Riding of the Marches

Have your say

Over 20,000 people flocked to the centre of town to watch the age old tradition – the Riding of the Marches.

Dating back to 1579 and revived in 2009, the event commemorates the act of inspecting the city’s boundaries.

Riding Of The Marches 16/09/18

The event also re-enacts the Captain of the Trained Band’s return to the city with news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513.

Organisers said the event yesterday had been a fantastic success with a total of 296 horses taking part.

Bands including St Ronan’s Silver Band, Erskine Stewart’s Melville School Pipe Band and George Heriot’s Pipe Band entertained crowds of the High Street after

This year’s event marked the centenary of the end of the First World War and The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards joined the cavalcade in full service dress with swords drawn to escort the front four principal riders.

Riding Of The Marches 16/09/18 St Ronans Brass band

A minute’s silence was observed to remember the dead of Flodden and all wars.

Riding Of The Marches 16/09/18