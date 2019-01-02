Parrot among bizarre items left behind by Edinburgh Travelodge guests

HOTEL staff are used to meeting the bizarre demands of their guests – even the talkative feathered kind.

So when Braveheart the African Grey parrot’s owner checked out of a Travelodge in Edinburgh leaving him behind they came up with a cunning solution to the problem.

As they waited for Braveheart’s owner to return to retrieve him, workers deployed the brainy bird as a decoy to amuse fellow guests, keeping them entertained in reception.

The exotic bird’s unintended extended stay in the Capital was one of the highlights in the budget hotel chain’s annual list of the weird and wonderful belongings left behind by guests at their 44 Scottish hotels.

Last year’s forgotten items included a gallon of water from Loch Ness (Edinburgh Central Queen Street); Braveheart the parrot(Edinburgh Haymarket); A bottle of 1945 single malt whisky worth over £2,000 (Edinburgh Central); A book full of secret family recipes (Edinburgh Haymarket) and dressmakers mannequin (Edinburgh Central Princess Street).

Meanwhile, staff at Travelodge in Livingston were baffled after discovering one visitor had left behind a box containing six sets of teeth.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 44 Scottish hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind. This year’s audit includes Braveheart, a Great Grandmother called Agnes, a 1945 bottle of single malt whisky and even a gallon of water from Loch Ness.”

The bottle of whisky left behind at the Edinburgh Central hotel had been won in a charity raffle by a visiting Chinese businesswoman.

In a panic over her loss, she sent her personal assistant from the airport to retrieve it.

Meanwhile across Scotland, other forgetful guests managed to leave Travelodge hotels without taking an astonishing array of property and pets with them

The housekeeping team at Falkirk Travelodge got a lovely surprise when they were greeted by two adorable black and white Scottie dogs called Hamish and Ramsay. Their owner had rushed off to meet a relative and completely forgot to pack her pets until she was half way down the motorway and then had to make a speedy return journey to pick up the adorable pups.

And the team at Peterhead were astonished when they entered an empty roon and found a 10ft model replica of the Loch Ness Monster.

The model belonged to a child who had spent a year creating Nessie for a competition and hotel staff arranged for a large van to safely transport it to the contest.

Ms Ahmed added: “As we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, and lucky business charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a 20 year old Mont Blanc pen, tax returns and designs for a new product launch. When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast & furious world.”