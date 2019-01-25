Party at the Palace 2019 line-up: KT Tunstall, Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet top bill

The Charlatans, KT Tunstall, Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet have been announced as headline acts for this year’s Party at the Palace.

The festival, which overlooks Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian, will take place across two days on Saturday, 10 August and Sunday, 11 August.

Organisers revealed the full-line up on Friday, with other acts including Midge Ure, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Republica and the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

As well as two days of live music, the festival will also feature a fun fair, kids’ entertainment, street food and a pamper zone.

Co-Producer, John Richardson is thrilled to be bringing such an impressive line up to his home town. He said; “We say the same each year, however, we are genuinely delighted with this year’s line-up. There is something for everyone with some truly iconic Scottish acts, some festival favourites and great new bands who will perhaps go on to headline festivals in years to come.”

Deacon Blue frontman, Ricky Ross is looking forward to the band’s return to the festival. He added: “We’re delighted to be headlining the Sunday night of Party at the Palace. Since playing the first Party five years ago we hear it’s got bigger and better than ever and we can’t wait to perform in the great shadow of Linlithgow Palace again.

Tickets are available to buy now.

