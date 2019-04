Have your say

PEPPA Pig is all set to jump in even bigger muddy puddles at Vue Omni and Vue Ocean Terminal this week.

On Friday, Peppa returns to the big screen for a series of adventures with her friends.

The hour-long film, Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun, includes 10 never-before-seen episodes - and features a two-part festival special.

Aimed at pre-school children, audiences will also get a chance to take part in interactive activities during the film.

Tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com.