Peter Andre is on the right track in new Thomas The Tank Engine movie

MORE than 400 fans of the world’s most famous blue engine, Thomas the Tank Engine, plus singer Peter Andre, walked the blue carpet at the global premiere of Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie on Saturday.

The premiere screening introduced fans to the new 80-minute special, which will be showing at cinemas from 20 July.

The movie features Andre brings to life the central character of Ace, a bright yellow and very cheeky Australian rally car who inspires Thomas to leave his home of Sodor and travel around the world with him.

Andre says, “It was fantastic to see my character Ace in action on the big screen and to see my kids hear my voice along with Thomas.”

The movie sees Thomas leave Sodor to fulfil his dream of seeing the world when Ace inspires Thomas to embark on an ambitious trip-without the Fat Controller’s permission.

This heroic quest takes Thomas across deserts, through jungles and over dangerous mountains as he travels across five continents seeing sights he has never seen before.

On his journey to discover new places and cultures, Thomas makes friends with an adventurous, inspiring and fun tank engine from Kenya called Nia. But with so much for Thomas to learn about the world, will Nia be successful in teaching him a lesson about the true meaning of friendship?

Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie is the 13th feature-length film and features a fun-packed plot full of wonder and curiosity, plus tons of animals and several songs sure to captivate the imagination of young Thomas fans and parents alike.

Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie is in cinemas from 20 July