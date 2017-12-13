Peter Kay cancels live tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’

Peter Kay’s first live stand-up tour in eight years has been cancelled because of “unforeseen family circumstances”, the comedian said in a statement.

He was due to play sell-out gigs around the country, including an eight night run at Glasgow SSE Hydro.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

“This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”