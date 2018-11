GET ready to travel back to the Swinging Sixties as The Solid Silver 60s Show gets set to check back into the Playhouse on 27 March 2019 for what could be the last time ever.

Join Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Brian Poole of The Tremeloes, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare as they perform hits such as I’m Into Something Good, Kind of Hush, Twist and Shout, Do You Love Me, Memphis, Tennessee, The Crying Game, and Hitchin’ A Ride. Tickets £26.65-£39.15 on sale now.