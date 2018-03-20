Peter Rabbit and pals hop to Vue this Easter

SATELLITE television channel Nick Jr, billed as ‘the home of the UK’s most fun and exciting preschool shows’ is taking over Vue Ocean Terminal and Omni Centre this Easter with special screenings of five family favourites.

From next Friday, 30 March, parents will be able to bring their youngsters to either of Vue’s Capital cinemas to enjoy a brilliant selection of some of the best-loved children’s shows around, from as little as £3.99.

The line-up includes gripping action from Paw Patrol, Nella the Princess Knight, Rusty Rivets, Shimmer & Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and even features a sneak peek from Top Wing.

What better way to start the holidays? However, if you can’t wait until then, Easter has actually come early to Vue, thanks to a group of rabbits, or to be more precise Peter Rabbit and his friends.

Currently screening, it’s the perfect film for all the family to see during the Easter school holiday, it finds the mischievous and adventurous hero, who has captivated generations of readers, take on the starring role of his own comedy.

In the film, Peter Rabbit’s feud with Mr Thomas McGregor, played by Domhnall Gleeson, escalates to greater heights than ever before as their fight to gain control of McGregor’s coveted vegetable garden, and the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door, extends to the Lake District and London.

Based on the characters and tales of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail.

To book tickets to see Peter Rabbit or any of the Nick Jr screenings at Vue Omni, Leith Street, or Vue Ocean Terminal Leith, go to www.myvue.com