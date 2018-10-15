Phill Jupitus to headline new comedy festival

A NEW day of stand-up is set to raise laughs at The Pleasance next month when The Minted Comedy Festival puts class acts and the best of local up-and-coming talent in the spotlight.

The inaugural session of 4 November finds the ever popular Phill Jupitus headlining in his show Juplicity.

Join the stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart for more than an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

Expect adult themes and situations, delivered childishly.

Joining him on the bill are the award-winning Scottish comedian Gary Meikle who first burst onto the comedy scene in 2013.

Having just enjoyed a phenomenal run at the Fringe he has established himself as one of the most promising acts to come out of Scotland.

With a style varying from goofy to playfully dark, he recently become the world’s Official Anti-Eyebrow Ambassador when he complained online about his 23-year-old daughter’s obsession with having ‘bangin’ brows.

More than 15 million views and thousands of comments and shares later, he had no idea so many people would share his pain.

The bill is completed rising star and ‘ever so slightly unhinged’ by Rachel Jackson, who has just been nominated for best feature film at this year’s BAFTA Scotland awards for The Party’s Just Beginning.

A highly absurd and wholly original performer, catch her while you still can.

Also appearing is Susan Riddell, Funny Women runner-up 2018 and Best Newcomer nominee at the Scottish Comedy Awards. Riddell is quickly ascending through the ranks.

Compere for the evening is Chrissy Ross, one of Scotland’s most promising new MCs and comedians.

The Minted Comedy Festival, The Pleasance, Sunday 4 November, 4pm (Cabaret Bar), 8pm (Theatre), £10-£20, tickets-scotland.com