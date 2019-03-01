Phoenix Night’s Young Kenny isn’t certain about anything anymore

FRINGE favourite Justin Moorhouse isn’t certain about anything except uncertainty.

Brexit looms, it appears the Cold War is being rebooted and that’s before we begin to worry about what’s happening in America.

Closer to home he’s starting to feel redundant as a parent; one kid is leaving home, the dog is getting older and needs fewer walks, and the youngest kid has hit 13 and cancelled the family subscription to The Beano.

On top of this the golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs. Can he adapt to survive?

What next for this Northern Joker? What can he talk to his daughter about now she cares little for Dennis the Menace and the Bash St Kids?

Hang on. Perhaps nothing has changed that much. When he was 13, the Russians were scary, the White House was a madhouse and he’d never been to Europe anyhow.

Thinking back this is when his reading habits changed too, more Dark Knight than Desperate Dan, more Catwoman than Minnie the Minx.

Perhaps our heroes never went away, they just waited for us to pick them up again. Perhaps she just needs a different type of comic.

Moorhouse best known for his role as tiger-faced Young Kenny In Phoenix Nights has also appeared in Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and 8 out of 10 Cats. He is proud to say he also won Celebrity Mastermind.

