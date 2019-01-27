Pilrig community group blast plan for Ladyboys of Bangkok in Edinburgh park

THE chairman of a community group has blasted plans for a cabaret act to be installed in an Edinburgh park for a month during the Fringe.

Nick Gardner, chair of Friends of Pilrig Park, expressed concerns over the popular Ladyboys of Bangkok show taking up residence in August, after Greens councillor Susan Rae spoke out last week.

Mr Gardner said: “Aside from the disruption to the park and the neighbourhood of 500 people a day trooping through the park, we just think it’s wildly impractical.

“The park has two schools adjacent to it - Pilrig Park Special Needs School, and Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pairce.

“It cannot be overstated that both schools have City wide catchments, with children transported in and out via many vehicles, including black cab taxis and buses, which have to park and wait, and to and from which children have to be escorted. Safe management of school transport is a major administrative task for both schools, and anything that would mean that the Balfour Place entrance was inaccessible or less safe for pupils would likely be of great concern.”

Mr Gardner also fears for local sports club who utilise the park during summer and mourners visiting a nearby cemetery.

“Redpath Albion, a local football club, use the park for up to 50 children on Wednesday and Friday evenings, and Sundays .

“The citing of any Edinburgh Festival event for approx 31 days, will have a huge impact on the club and community park users”, he said.

Rosebank Cemetery is across from Pilrig Park. Leith Walk is a diverse, hip and easygoing part of town, and loves its live entertainment. But even we are not convinced that any mourners would wish to visit graves to the driving pulse of a disco beat.”

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh City Council confirmed that a standard public performance consultation had been carried out after Cllr Susan Rae voiced concerns the event breached official rules.

