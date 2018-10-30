Pip pip, onk onk! – Cbeebies hit on tour

THE CBEEBIES smash hit series In The Night Garden is to tour as a live show for the first time ever in 2019, and the good news for fans of Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends is that they are heading to Edinburgh.

Next year, the brand-new show and will play the King’s Theatre on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 of April, taking families on a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden with all its enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.

This delightful classic, which premiered in 2010 before becoming a summer entertainment fixture, is a firm favourite with young pre-schoolers and their parents.

Seen by more than one million people, the critically acclaimed production has established itself as a must-see first theatre experience for young children.

Children’s favourite CBeebies stars Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are all brought to life in the specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

Oliver Seadon, Executive Producer says, “It’s incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country.

“This will be the first time audiences get to see In the Night Garden Live in their theatre.”

Director Will Tuckett says, “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think.

“They see them as proper friends - when they appear on stage live they are seeing friends liberated from the television or tablet. They are there, waving at them.

“Taking your child to see them live on stage is an extraordinary experience - it’s a genuinely heartwarming and truly magical thing and makes me love my job as much as I do.”

In The Night Garden Live, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April 2019, 10am, 1pm and 4pm, £17-£22, 0131-529 6000