Plan ahead for food festival at Archerfield

MARK the dates in your diary and plan a daytrip, East Lothian’s biggest street food festival, Canteen, is to return to Archerfield Walled Garden later this year.

Following the huge success of its opening season, Rogue Village’s Canteen Street Food Festival is back on the last Saturday of the month, from March through to September.

Having quickly established itself as a firm favourite on the street food calendar with foodies, families and traders alike, the festival, which brings street food to a rural environment, is a truly unique experience, juxtaposing trailers, firepits and DJs with the 18th century walled courtyard, amongst woodland trails and landscaped gardens.

All within a 40-minute drive from the Capital, a programme of wraparound activity ensures there’s more than just food on offer to make Canteen a great day out for both young and old.

The attractions will include a Fairy Trail, which will see children embark on an enchanted woodland walk where, armed with fairy dust, they can discover the tiny homes and stories of the local fairy community.

For real ale enthusiasts there will be the opportunity to sample from the in-house microbrewery, home of Archerfield Fine Ales and Knops Beer.

Resident DJs and live entertainment each month, meanwhile, will keep things lively, with a breakdance battle also in the mix.

Cocktail specialists such as Herringbone, Edinburgh Gin and Poco Prosecco will also be on hand with a range of seasonal cocktails, while diners can burn off calories and try wildlife spotting by exploring a range of walks and trails across the Archerfield Estate.

Canteen’s rotating roster of traders includes Chompsky, Shrimpwreck, Harajuku Kitchen, among others.

Canteen, Archerfield Estate, Dirleton, 31 Mar, 28 April, 26 May, 30 June, 28 July, 25 August & 29 September, noon-6pm/8pm, £1 (children free)