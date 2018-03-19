Playhouse expands box office to meed demand for tickets to award-winning musical Matilda

ATTENTION all maggots, as Miss Trunchball might say, Matilda The Musical, one of the most anticipated musicals ever to come to the Capital goes on general sale on Friday.

With tickets expected to be in great demand, The Playhouse is to expand their box office as well as opening it four hours earlier than normal on Friday morning.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s multi-award winning musical, inspired by the book by Roald Dahl comes to The Playhouse for a month-long season from 2 to 27 April, next year.

Pam Aldred, Marketing Manager of The Playhouse says, “We expect a high demand for tickets to the first Scottish visit of Matilda the Musical.

“Our box office, which normally opens at 12 noon will be opening at 8am and is also doubling in size.

“There will be an additional four selling points set up in the theatre foyer to accommodate customers, who can listen to the soundtrack as they wait.”

There will also be a treat for the first 100 people to purchase tickets from the venue box office on the day.

“We will be handing out Matilda themed cupcakes for breakfast, supplied by Edinburgh based Little Lovelies Bakery and Matilda souvenir poster,” reveals Aldred.

Colin Marr, Theatre Director of The Playhouse adds, “It’s an extremely exciting time here at The Playhouse and we are delighted to be hosting the Scottish Premiere of Matilda the Musical, one of the many first West End transfers coming here in the next 12 months.

“The team will be here bright and early on Friday to welcome early risers.”

Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.