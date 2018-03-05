Pop-up hair salon set to give theatre-goers big hair

TRACY Turnblad, a big girl with a big heart and even bigger hair, returns to The Playhouse next week when the smash-hit musical Hairspray dances its way back onto the stage of the Greenside Place venue.

To mark the occasion, on opening night theatre-goers too will have the opportunity to have their hair teased, back-combed and sculpted into Tracy’s famous ‘do’.

On Monday, 12 March, local hairdressing chain Cheynes will bring their stylists and a pop up salon to the theatre, where they’ll be offering audience members the chance to have their hair styled in a look inspired by the award-winning show.

Theatre Manager Colin Marr explains, “We are thrilled to be working with renowned hair salon Cheynes.

“Stylists will be setting up in our Albert’s Bar and offering visitors to the opening night of Hairspray the opportunity to have a ‘bit of a do’ before they then sit down to watch the show. ”

The Cheynes team too are delighted to part of the happiest show in town.

Louise Morton of Cheynes, which has five salons across the Capital, adds, “Join us from 6.30pm at our fun pop-up shop where we will be ready with our own hairspray.

“Our team will be on hand for express big hair, mini-up do’s and some serious 60’s style back-combing.

“We are looking forward to helping everyone look the part before enjoying the amazing feel-good show.”

Set in Baltimore in 1962, Hairspray follows Tracy on a journey to follow her dream of dancing her way onto national TV.

When her audition for The Corny Collins Show makes her a local star, Tracy soon finds herself using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Based on John Waters’ 1988 cult movie of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002, winning eight Tony Awards.

Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 starring John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The new touring stage production stars former X Factor favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle, alongside award-winning comedian Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, and Matt Rixon, son of Matthew Kelly, who returns to the role of Edna Turnblad.

Edwards was last seen at The Playhouse as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You.

Newcomer Rebecca Mendoza makes her professional debut as Tracy.

Producer Mark Goucher says, “Hairspray is my favourite show. I love producing it. I love watching it. I love the Edinburgh Playhouse.

“I’m sure the hair styles of the era will inspire customers into trying their own versions of a Tracy Turnblad... It’s time to big up your night with big hair.”

Hairspray, The Playhouse, Greenside Pl, 12-17 March, £20-£77.50, 0844-871 3014