Popular £100,000 flat race gets its very own East Lothian raceday

IT IS always cheaper to book in advance for a day at the races and that is the case once again next Saturday as Musselburgh Racecourse launch the Scottish Sprint Cup Raceday.

Whether you like a flutter or just a great day out, one of Musselburgh Racecourse’s richest and best known races now gets is very own headline raceday.

It adds an extra day’s action on the five star visitor attraction’s annual fixtures list with the highly anticipated Edinburgh Gin Scottish Sprint Cup, worth £100,000, the main attraction.

Taking place on Saturday 9 June and sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, there total prize fund on the day is more than £160,000 with the UK’s leading horses, trainers and jockeys set to descend on the racecourse in the hope of taking a share of that home with them.

It’s also time to dig out those top hats and tails and dust off the fascinators because the raceday will be broadcast live on ITV4 making it one of the hottest summer tickets and biggest social dates in the Scottish racing calendar.

Aisling Johnston, marketing manager, Musselburgh Racecourse, says, “The Scottish Sprint Cup is one of our most popular and richest flat races of the year so we’re thrilled to give it its very own headline raceday.

“It’s set to be a real highlight of the racing calendar and as well as exhilarating racing, it’s very much a social day out.

“There’s a wealth of gourmet food options and our sponsors Edinburgh Gin are creating a range of their famed drinks. And of course, we have Judy Murray returning,”

Judy Murray adds, “I love going to the races at Musselburgh Racecourse. It is such a fun day out and the atmosphere is always amazing.”

Edinburgh Gin will feature in all outlets with the coastal track introducing their new premium gin, Seaside Gin.

Foodies too will be able to indulge with award-winning gastronomy experts Heritage Portfolio providing the flavours for the day; the fast selling Fish & Chips package or Gourmet Pie & Pint package, which both include admission tickets and raceday programme, always sell well.

For advanced tickets, £40, packages and to book visit: www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk