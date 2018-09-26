PREVIEW: An Evening With The Hairy Bikers at Edinburgh Queens Hall - ticket details

The Hairy Bikers - Si King and Dave Myers - are bringing a night of cooking and chat to Edinburgh Queens Hall on Friday, April 5.

But get your tickets soon - their 2019 UK tour is expected to sell out fast.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk . VIP packages available from www.sjm-vip.com.

For full tour dates, of more than 37 dates between February and April, see below.

With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening With The Hairy Bikers promises to be an epic night of cooking and conversation.

Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been working together for more than 20 years.

The well loved duo have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food.

They've also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics.

The stars of several hit television shows, they are the UK's most popular cookery duo - drawing on millions of people.

Their series of shows have included The Hairy Bikers' Mediterranean Adventure, The Hairy Bikers' Cook Book, Best Of British, The Bairy Bikers' Mississippi Adventure, Everyday Gourmets and The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain and two major prime time series of Mums Know Best for BBC2.

The Hairy Bikers have also written over 20 books, including the bestselling The Hairy Bikers' Perfect Pies, 12 Days of Christmas, Big Book of Baking, The Hairy Bikers' Great Curries and four phenomenally successful diet books, The Hairy Bikers' Dieters: How To Love Food and Lose Weight; The Hairy Dieters: Eat For Life, Good Eating and Make It Easy, published earlier this year.

Other recent publications include Chicken and Egg and Mediterranean Adventure, accompanying their BBC2 TV series, with their new book, The Hairy Bikers' British Classics to be released on November 1.

No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out Big Night Out show in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another ambitious nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.

2019 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

Fri 15 HULL CITY HALL

Sat 16 NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE

Sun 17 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE

Wed 20 TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE

Thu 21 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE

Fri 22 STOKE VICTORIA HALL

Sat 23 LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

Sun 24 YORK BARBICAN

Thu 28 OXFORD NEW THEATRE

MARCH

Fri 01 BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

Sat 02 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

Sun 03 HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE

Mon 04 SOUTHAMPTON MAYFLOWER

Thu 07 CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL

Sat 09 LONDON PALLADIUM

Sun 10 SALFORD LOWRY

Wed 13 READING HEXAGON

Thu 14 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

Fri 15 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

Sat 16 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU THEATRE

Sun 17 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

Wed 20 BATH FORUM

Thu 21 GUILDFORD G LIVE

Fri 22 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

Sat 23 CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE

Sun 24 BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL

Wed 27 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

Thu 28 IPSWICH REGENT

Fri 29 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE

Sat 30 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

Sun 31 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

APRIL

Wed 03 SCUNTHORPE BATHS HALL

Thu 04 SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

Fri 05 EDINBURGH QUEENS HALL

Sat 06 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

Sun 07 GLASGOW THEATRE ROYAL

Mon 08 DUNFERMLINE ALHAMBRA

