Princes Street passion play seeks new players

BUDDING actors of all ages are being sought to help devise a new Passion Play which will be performed on Easter Saturday (31 March) in Princes Street Gardens.

The Easter Play has become a regular event in the Capital on Easter weekend drawing crowds in excess of 1,000 people, but this year, organisers are adding a special twist - no script has been written, the production will be devised by the performers themselves.

Director Suzanne Lofthus says, “We have a skeleton outline of the story, the rest is a blank page. We will be improvising and devising scene by scene in rehearsals.

“I wanted the actors to have more input and more freedom than learning their parts from a script.

“We’re thinking outside the box, looking at new ways of telling the story using movement and visual imagery as well as more traditional acting.

“I’m interested in some of the characters in the story whose voices are not normally heard.

“The story of Easter is one of the greatest stories in the world and there are lots of ways to tell it. I’m excited to see what we come up with.”

Anyone interested in being involved will have to attend weekly rehearsals on Wednesdays at 7pm at Gorgie Dalry Stenhouse Church, on Gorgie Road.

Lofthus adds, “We would love to hear from people who are interested in theatre and performance and would like to try devising, as well as people who haven’t tried theatre before and would like to give it a go.

“The linchpin of the Easter Play is a really strong community cast. There are no auditions, there will be a role for you whatever your level of experience.”

If you think there may be a role for you, contact Suzanne Lofthus at cuttingedge21@btinternet.com.