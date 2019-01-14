Professor Green among guests to appear at Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival

Facing the start of the new year as healthy and happy as possible could be made a little easier with the help of rapper Professor Green and a festival geared towards wellbeing.

After the runaway success of the first Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival, the event returns for a second year on January 26-27 with Stephen Manderson AKA singer, songwriter, actor and television personality Professor Green top of the bill.

A sufferer of depression and anxiety, the popular public figure has been open about his battle and will be interviewed by Glasgow rapper Darren McGarvey aka DJ Loki.

The Read All About It artist lost his father and uncle to suicide within just two years of each other. He found himself growing up without a male role model, trying to figure out how to “be a man”.

During the event at the Assembly Rooms, he will explore masculinity – including femininity – and discuss not only what defines it, but how limiting or expansive that definition can be.

The Hackney born and raised rapper has released two top three albums and presented five BBC documentaries.

He works as patron of anti-suicide charity CALM and trauma charity Transform Trauma.

A number of talks, classes and workshops will also feature in what organisers hope will help attendees to lead healthier and happier lives.

The festival will feature some of the biggest names in the wellness industry, covering everything from healthy eating, vegan and plant-based diets, to mindfulness, mental health, stress and sleep.

Co-founder and programme director Angela Robertson said: “This is just what Edinburgh needs.

“It’s a festival for everyone, whether you are already into fitness, or just want to eat a little more healthily and take better care of yourself.

“It’s the only place in Scotland where you will find doctors, personal trainers, nutritionists, mental health experts and great chefs alongside world renowned yoga and fitness instructors.”

There will also be yoga, fitness and meditation classes and an bigger marketplace than the last event, making room for more wellness products, health MOT’s, treatments and health boosting food. The festival has also expanded the range of topics including talks and workshops with events on parenting, sobriety, eating well on a budget, masculinity, veganism, stress, obesity, diet culture, positive ageing, habits and addiction.

BBC 1 Doctor in the House and practisign GP Rangan Chatterjee will also be there and is on a mission to show that combatting stress is easier than you think. He said: “EWF is a fantastic event. To have so many experts in one place, delivering talks, workshops and classes is both inspiring and motivating.”

Henderson Cafe’s Barrie Henderson added: “One of the best things about this year’s festival will be the food. We’ll be serving fresh and delicious, vegan and vegetarian food and teaming up with Aine Carlin, a leading food writer and blogger, to talk about the benefits of a plant-based diet.”