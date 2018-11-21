Punk icon Hazel O’Connor introduces rare Breaking Glass screening in Edinburgh

Have your say

EIGHTIES punk icon Hazel returns to the Capital tomorrow, Thursday 22 November, to introduce a rare uncut screening of her iconic ground-breaking movie Breaking Glass, which has been digitally remastered for the occasion.

After the screening the award-winning singer songwriter will take part in an intimate Q&A with live performances of the films best loved songs.

Breaking Glass, released in 1980, was the breakthrough role for O’Connor, winning her critical acclaim in the lead role of Kate.

She also became a double platinum selling artist for her soundtrack writing duties.

Defined as a powerful and passionate performer, O’Connor will be joined on stage by Clare Hirst (Bellestars, Communards, David Bowie) on sax, Sarah Fisher (Eurythmics) on keyboards and Josh Blackmore (Troyka / Strobes) on percussion.

Hazel O’Connor & Breaking Glass, The Pleasance, 22 November, 6.30pm, £25, www.hazeloconnor.com