Pupils get tossing the caber lessons in Prince pilot

Tossing the caber and tug-of-war are to be taught in schools after the Prince of Wales backed a project to encourage more young people to compete in Highland Games.

Pupils at Thurso High School, Wick High School, and Farr High School are involved in the pilot, which is being led by The Prince’s Foundation.

The Prince is chieftain of Caithness’ Mey Games and a keen fan of the traditional sports, which will be taught to pupils at PE classes, according to the BBC.

READ MORE: A history of the Highland games

Kenneth Dunsmuir, who will serve as executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, said: “We hope that, in time, the initiative can act as a catalyst to generate more awareness of, and enthusiasm for, traditional Highland sports among younger generations.”

Charlie Murray, chairman of The Scottish Highland Games Association, added: “The participation of athletes in Highland Games has traditionally been through family connections, but, now, that is happening less and less often and we need to take action.

READ MORE: How Scotland has been sold to tourists over 200 years

“We’re hoping to roll out a certificated Highland Games programme across Scotland.

“Piping is taught in just about every school in Scotland now, and I would like to see the Highland Games sports taught in schools to make people aware that there are other sports they can enjoy and compete in.”