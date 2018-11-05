Queen’s Hall to celebrate 40th with exciting programme of concerts

THE Queen’s Hall on Clerk Street is to celebrate its fortieth year in 2019 with a packed and varied programme reflecting the wealth of entertainment it has provided the Capital with over the last four decades.

The celebrations will begin on 12 January with a who’s who of singer-songwriters brought together on the same stage for the first time by Scotland’s foremost fiddle player, John McCusker.

In Southside of the Tracks: 40 years of traditional music at The Queen’s Hall he will perform with his chosen house band of James Mackintosh, Ian Carr, Ewen Vernal, Michael McGoldrick and Louis Abbott .

Special guests will include Roddy Woomble of Idlewild, Kathleen MacInnes, Phil Cunningham, Adam Holmes, Daoiri Farrell, Heidi Talbot and Rachel Sermanni.

Nigel Griffiths, Chair of The Queen’s Hall Board of Trustees says, “We’re starting our fortieth year as we mean to go on and have a bold and ambitious programme which reflects the calibre of artists performing on our stage.

“In the face of developing competition it is important for Edinburgh to keep this beloved institution on the map and I believe we’re now poised to enter a truly dynamic era in The Queen’s Hall’s history.”

To commemorate the concert on 6 July 1979 when The Queen’s Hall was officially opened by HM Queen Elizabeth II, multi-award-winning Scottish pianist Steven Osborne and one of the world’s finest cellists Alban Gerhardt will perform a programme of Schumann, Brahms, De falla, Debussy and Ravel.

Throughout 2019 the venue will also present QH@40 - a series of adventures in music with curated performances in four strands, jazz, folk, pop/indie and experimental.

The first of these to be announced is Jazz, curated by Tommy Smith, who for the first time in many years will showcase one of his most acclaimed pieces Beasts of Scotland with his Sextet on 18 April.

For full programme visit www.thequeenshall.net