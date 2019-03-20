Raise a glass to Edinburgh’s West End Gin Festival

THE West End Gin Festival kicks off tomorrow, Friday 22 March transforming the West End of the city centre into a gin heaven for lovers of the aromatic tipple.

The festival will be the biggest ever staged by organisers with no fewer than 20 of the Capital’s most popular bars taking part, along with some of Scotland’s best loved gin brands.

From tomorrow, until Sunday 31 March, you will be able to enjoy £5 cocktails and £4 perfect serves across the participating venues in one of Edinburgh’s coolest areas.

Head to the likes of Indigo Yard, The Voyage of Buck, Teuchters, and Vesta who have all paired up with unique gin brands such as Edinburgh Gin, Arbikie, Crabbies 1837 and Pickering’s, to design a signature cocktail and offer the brand perfect serve.

To take advantage of these offers you will need a festival wristband, which cost £8 each .

There will also be an opportunity to upgrade wristbands (an additional £5) to include workshops such as Flower arranging with Rogue Flowers and The Garden Shed Gin Company, Cocktails at home with Arbikie Gin at Vesta, Fever-Tree tasting sessions at Angels Share and Make your own gin classes with Bathtub Gin at Foundry 39

Workshops are available to book on a first come first serve basis.

Others workshops later in the week include a Gin & Tonic Pong Tournament at Harry’s Bar on Thursday 28 March, 8pm, and a Boozy Gin Brunch with The Garden Shed Gin Company for all wristband holders at Indigo Yard from 5pm on Saturday 30 March.

Organisers, Edinburgh’s West End Business Improvement District commented: “The fantastic thing about this event is the range of gin brands taking part and the proximity of all the venues.

“Festival wristband wearers can create their own journey around the West End through many of the venues in just a few steps.”

Wristbands are from Eventbrite via www.westendginfestival.co.uk and can be collected from Fox & Co on William Street from 4pm tomorrow, Friday 22 March