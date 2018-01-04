Red Red Rose Street is back to sing the praises of The Bard

GET the dates in your diaries, following the success of last year’s event, the second Red, Red Rose Street Festival, celebrating all things Rabbie Burns, comes to the city centre with an even bigger and better programme of events.

Focused around Rose Street, the Burns celebrations will include a Burns Supper, two family ceilidhs, The Burns Comedy Club, Captivate Theatre’s musical of the life of Rabbie and animations and activities along the street over three days, 25-27 January.

Red, Red Rose Street, the Edinburgh festival of Burns returns

Alan Thomson, Director of producers Unique Events, says, “Rose Street has a strong association with Burns, and we are very excited to be producing the Red, Red Rose Street Festival for a second year, with an even larger programme of events and activities for Burns fans of all ages.

“The family ceilidhs and Burns Supper in Freemasons Hall offer a rare opportunity to enjoy this magnificent space and to celebrate the words and music of Scotland’s Bard.”

The supper, on Burns Night itself, will see individuals and groups (18+) welcomed to a fun and friendly evening of toasts, songs and recitals together with the traditional piping in of the haggis and a full Burns Supper in the magnificent surroundings of Freemasons Hall on 25 January.

Josh Littlejohn of Social Bite will give the Immortal Memory address and a donation from every ticket will be made to Social Bite’s campaign to end homelessness in Scotland.

Free workshops for all ages will include instruction in Scottish Dancing, Burns Poetry and Making Speeches.

Dr Alasdair Allan, Minister for International Development and Europe, says, “Every year on January 25th, the day of his birth, Scots and Scots at heart remember the life and cultural legacy of Burns by hosting a Burns Supper.

“Glasses of whisky are raised in toast and haggis is addressed like no other food, it is a wonderful opportunity to come together in celebration.

“After a successful first year, it’s apparent that Red, Red Rose Street is one of the best events in Scotland at which to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet”

Tickets are now on sale for all the Red, Red Rose Street events at www.redredrosestreet.co.uk