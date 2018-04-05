Regular Sunday opening planned for Stornoway arts centre ‘as soon possible’

The main arts centre on the Isle of Lewis has revealed it is planning to open on Sundays as soon as possible in the wake of a controversial trial.

An Lanntair, in Stornoway, says its research has shown there is strong public backing to open its entire building, including its cinema and cafe-bar, on the Sabbath, as an “inclusive and welcoming space.”

Three trial Sunday openings were staged between January and March in the face of opposition from church leaders on the island, where most businesses and public facilities remain closed on the Sabbath.

Bosses at the arts centre say they have given a “firm commitment” to staff that they will not be forced to work on Sundays in future.

A statement from An Lanntair saiid: “Each of the three Sunday cinema screenings was very well attended, demonstrating that there is strong demand for a cinema offer on Sundays. The arts activities for children and families were popular too.

“The trial has evidenced that audiences would like to see the arts centre open on Sundays.

“Feedback from the trial has shown that opening the arts centre as an inclusive and welcoming community space on Sundays has the potential to contribute to the health and well-being of people across our community.

“The feedback we have received during the trial has confirmed that, if we were to open on Sundays, people would like to see our whole building, including the café bar, open and offering high quality food and drink alongside our arts programme.

“We would like to be able to service this demand to the highest quality, however we are not quite ready operationally to open the doors on Sundays at the moment.

“We will work to resolve this in the future, and intend to start Sunday opening as soon as operationally possible. We have made a firm commitment to all of our staff that we will not expect anyone to work on Sundays if they do not want to.

“It is important to be clear that An Lanntair exists to serve the entire community, and can serve different parts of it in different ways.

“Our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion means that we are continuously seeking new ways to support people to access our programme, services and activities.”