REVEALED: Date and location of TV Masterchefs’ Edinburgh pop-up

MASTERCHEF finalists have announced full details of their eagerly anticipated pop-up in the Capital.

Winner Laurence Henry, with runners-up Oli Martin, Matthew Ryle and Dean Banks will be at 12 Picardy Place on March 25.

The fab four will be serving up an eight course taster menu to food fans at £150-a-head.

Dean worked in Edinburgh as a chef de partie in the Number One restaurant in The Balmoral and Paul Kitching’s 21212 restaurant in Royal Terrace.

“It’s been an amazing response from the people of Edinburgh with regards to our pop up,” said the 30-year-old.

“We are sure everyone who has tickets will remember this night for a long time - eight courses and two dishes from each of the finalists.

“We have chosen two of our top dishes each to cook for the amazing people of Edinburgh. I can’t wait to let the Scottish finally try my cuisine.”

Longer-term, he aims to open his own permanent eatery in the Capital.

Dean, who was trained by TV chef Rick Stein, said: “The aim in Edinburgh is to create a modern seafood restaurant but with inspiration from around the world.”

