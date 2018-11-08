Revealed: Edinburgh Hogmanay party set to dance its way into 2019

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is set to rock the city into the new year – and local residents can get discounted tickets.

Every party needs a good sound track, and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is set to rock it out with the best music around.

Symphonic Ibiza will play club anthems like you've never heard before

From 30th December, the city will become one giant party zone as the old year fades, with live music and ‘must see’ performances set to get revellers on their feet, across 3 days and 9 magnificent events.

As 2019 dawns, thousands of music fans will usher in the new year beneath Edinburgh Castle’s dramatic fireworks display, with one of Scotland’s favourite bands – Franz Ferdinand.

Live music and party sounds are at the heart of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay schedule that is expected to see thousands of visitors descend on the capital for what’s become the nation’s biggest celebration.

And as revellers say their farewells to 2018, and rev up for a happy new year, it will be to the beat of some amazing – and unforgettable – sounds.

Edinburgh's Street Party is world renowned

The fun kicks off with the chance to relive summer in Ibiza – with a difference – when island club DJ Andy Joyce is joined by a 20-piece orchestra in McEwan Hall on Sunday, December 30, for what promises to be one of the music events of the year.

Symphonic Ibiza is club anthems like never heard before, fused with a live orchestra, bringing real depth, drama and soul to high tempo beats.

DJ Andy Joyce’s credentials include residencies at Ibiza super-clubs Pacha, Amnesia, Eden and Café Mambo.

Expect a heart-pounding party like no other – an epic way to start the celebrations.

Performers will appear across three stages positioned at Waverley, South St Davids Street and Castle Street

The main event is in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, when Scottish rockers, BRIT Award winners Franz Ferdinand lead Mercury Music prize nominees Metronomy and Glasgow band Free Love at the Concert in the Gardens.

Spanning the final hours of 2018 and the start of 2019, it’s the gig everyone wants to be at.

Raise your hands to Take Me Out then use your wristband to join the fun at the Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker.

That’s a music event all of its own, with Edinburgh’s own Love Island stars The Mac Twins joining superstar DJ Judge Jules, homegrown phenomenon Gerry Cinnamon and German sensation Meute, who’ll provide the soundtrack to the midnight fireworks display.

Performers will appear across three stages – positioned at Waverley, South St David’s Street and Castle Street – so no-one misses out.

Even better, there’s a 20 per cent discount on Street Party tickets for Edinburgh residents.

Find out more and book your Edinburgh’s Hogmanay tickets at www.edinburghshogmanay.com