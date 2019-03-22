Revealed: Winner of Evening News Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Holding aloft the gold standard in buffet brilliance is China Red which has been crowned Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2019 by Evening News readers for the second time.

The Grindlay Street eatery came out on top after drawing praise for its friendly staff and quality food.

Runner Up- Chinese Manor House, Glasgow Road. Pic: Neil Hanna

The Chinese Manor House on Glasgow Road was second and Tasty on Portobello High Street was awarded third in the Evening News’ annual celebration of Oriental cuisine.

China Red manager Ken Cheung said the hard work and dedication of the staff has paid off.

“We are very happy that our customers took the time to vote for us.

“The whole package that we deliver helps to make us stand out – the service, value for money and the quality of the food.”

Chinese of the Year - 3rd Place - Tasty, Portabello. Owner Debbie Ma. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The vast range of over 40 dishes regularly changes to give customers a variety of choices.

Serving a banquet of East Asian cuisine, it prides itself on offering a large variety of more than 100 dishes freshly prepared daily by experienced chefs.

“Winning two years in a row must mean we’re doing something right,” added Mr Cheung.

“Although we are a business, we genuinely are here first and foremost to ensure our customers leave satisfied and happy.”

And Katherine Hau, owner of The Chinese Manor House in Corstorphine which took the second spot, said the quality and variety of the authentic Cantonese cuisine sets them apart from other restaurants.

“We are from Hong Kong – producers of the best food in the whole of China – so our dishes are produced by a head chef who is very, very experienced in Cantonese cooking.

“We don’t stint on the quality of the ingredients we use. The food on the table speaks for itself – we don’t go for the cheaper option.”

Signature dishes at The Chinese Manor House include Lime Duck – the original Hong Kong plate that evolved into the well-known European version, lemon chicken, and the only place in Edinburgh where diners can choose the Stir-fried Ho Fun with beef – a signature Cantonese dish, originating from the Guang Dong province, made from stir-fried beef, flat rice noodle and bean sprouts coated with a special dark soya sauce.

“We also put health and safety at the heart of what we do to ensure customers have complete peace of mind when ordering from us or when they come for a meal,” Katherine said. “We cater for all members of the family from the very young to the very old – in fact regular Mrs Ramsay will be popping in this week to celebrate her 102nd birthday.”

And Portobello’s Tasty was awarded third place.

Owner Debbie Ma said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the people who voted for us in the Edinburgh top 10 Chinese restaurants again.

“We are so pleased that a lot of people love our foods – we will continue to do our best to serve you.”