Riotous battle of the sexes tours to Festival Theatre

OPERA North bring an outstanding cast to the Festival Theatre this week in their award-winning production of the classic musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate.

Cole Porter’s riotously inventive homage to the sparkling wit of Shakespeare, Kiss Me, Kate is an irresistible celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre.

On the opening night of a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew in 1940s Baltimore, the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham and his leading lady (and ex-wife) Lilli Vanessi are set to collide.

Throw in Fred’s current paramour Lois Lane and her gambler boyfriend Bill - plus a couple of gun-toting gangsters who somehow get caught up in the show - and the stage is set for a funny and farcical battle of the sexes!

Stephanie Corley joins the cast of Kiss Me, Kate for the first time, in the role of Lilli Vanessi/ Kate.

In a role which he made his own in the original 2015 production, Quirijn de Lang is back as Lilli’s ex-husband and tormentor-in chief, Fred Graham/Petruchio.

Richard Mantle, General Director, Opera North says, “Kiss Me, Kate is a real treat of a show, boasting what is probably Cole Porter’s richest, most accomplished theatrical score.

“It’s serious fun, and Opera North’s landmark production approaches it with the respect it demands, benefiting from David Charles Abell’s critical edition of the score and recognizing the huge range of musical and dramatic skills that it calls for.

“With this in mind we have brought together a formidably gifted cast from the worlds of opera and musical theatre to join the internationally-acclaimed forces of the Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North.”

Kiss Me, Kate, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 4-7 July, 7.15pm (2.15pm), £15.50-£49.50, 0131-529 6000