Rob makes a splash at close of Film Festival

THE latest film by comic and Gavin & Stacey alumnus Rob Brydon took centre stage as it closed the Edinburgh International Film Festival last night.

Swimming with Men, directed by Bafta-nominated Oliver Parker, stars Brydon plus Adeel Akhtar, Jim Carter, Rupert Graves, Daniel Mays, Charlotte Riley, Thomas Turgoose, Jane Horrocks and Nathaniel Parker. It has been heralded as a feel-good summer flick not to be missed.

Accountant Eric (Brydon) joins an all-male synchronised swimming group in a bid to beat his impending mid-life crisis and discovers pool life offers him pockets of much-needed escapism from the drudgery of his work and marriage.

Initially keeping their personal lives in the locker, the ramshackle squad and coach Susan slowly begin to reveal their inner lives, as well as their paunches. But can they get their routines, not to mention their lives, in sync as they embark on an unlikely journey to Milan to compete in the World Championship?

Director Oliver Parker said: “It’s such an honour and a real pleasure to be having our UK premiere as the closing film at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“I can’t think of a better place for our intrepid swimmers to take the plunge.”

Brydon turned up on the red carpet after being thoroughly grilled at a question-and-answer session about the film on Saturday night at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

The actor, funnyman and television presenter was joined for the film’s UK premiere by co-stars Horrocks, Graves, Parker and Mays. Mays was multi-tasking at the screening as he celebrated his stag weekend with his best pals in the Capital, who all held him aloft on the red carpet.