Robbie Williams and wife to join X Factor judging panel

Robbie Williams and his American actress wife will join The X Factor as judges, according to reports.

In a move that would see the Angels singer and his partner Ayda Field become the first couple on the judging panel, producers on the talent show have lined up a £10 million deal, the Daily Mirror claims.

Williams and Field are said to be set to join Simon Cowell on the 15th series of the programme, which returns to ITV in August.

They will replace long-serving judge Louis Walsh, 65, and 39-year-old pop star Nicole Scherzinger, it is reported.

Field, 39, was born in California and starred in US soap Days Of Our Lives. She is now a regular on daytime TV chat show Loose Women.

Last month she interviewed Cowell and posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it: “Hope he puts me through to the next round!”

Former Take That singer Williams, 44, met Field in 2006 and they married three years later.

His former bandmate Gary Barlow was a judge in two series from 2011.

A source told The Daily Mirror producers are “over the moon” with the move.

It comes after the show’s bosses announced Walsh would leave the programme as it ushers in a “new era”.

The band manager had appeared on all bar one series since the show began in 2004.

Walsh said in a statement: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave.

“I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world.”

Sharon Osbourne will have a scaled-back role in the show when it returns later this year.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

