THERE was a surprise in store for the stars of Cinderella when Robin of Sherwood himself, Jason Connery, popped in to see a performance of this year’s King’s panto.

The son of Edinburgh’s most famous film star Sir Sean, Connery jetted into the Capital to catch up with Andy Gray and meet his co-stars Allan Stewart and Grant Stott.

Gray played Lang Dan in the 2016 movie Tommy’s Honour, which was directed by Connery.

Cinderella runs until 21 January 2018.