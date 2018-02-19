Roll up for the best circus laughs & thrills

TWEEDY the Capital’s favourite clown returns to the Festival Theatre this week as Cirque Berserk bring another mixed bill of slapstick and death-defying stunts to the Nicolson Street theatre.

No matter what he does, Tweedy always seems to get into a mess, but while his world-class clowning keep the laughs coming, gasps of awe will greet some of his co-stars, including one of the most dangerous acts in the business, the legendary Globe of Death, in which four motorcyclists defy gravity and risk life and limb traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Combining contemporary circus skills with hair-raising stunts, Cirque Berserk features more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen from all corners of the globe.

Other acts appearing include the Timbuktu Tumblers from the streets of Africa, Odka, who can shoot an arrow with perfect aim with her feet whilst standing on her hands, the Tropicana Troupe from Cuba, who catapult themselves high into the air as they perform a range of incredible tricks, and strap acrobat Jackie, who performs hair-raising tricks mid-air.

Germaine Delbosq from France, meanwhile, is one of the most skilled foot jugglers ever and nothing will prepare you for the speed with which Czech knife thrower Toni hurls knifes and axes at his assistant.

Cirque Berserk’s visit to the city coincides with the 250th anniversary of the art of circus, which was born in 1768, when showman and entrepreneur Philip Astley first drew out a circular arena on an abandoned patch of land in Waterloo and filled it with astonishing equestrian acrobatics.

What better way to celebrate such an historic occasion.

Cirque Berserk, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 20-23 Feb, 7.30pm, 24 Feb 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, £20.50-£30.50, 0131-529 6000