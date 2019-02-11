Roll up, roll up to see the greatest showmen

ROLL up, roll up, after a sensational tour across the UK in 2018 with the Greatest Showmen, Gandeys returns with an all new production for the Capital this Easter.

The Greatest Show Tour is staged in the fully-heated 1,000-seat Big Top, equipped with the latest incredible lighting system and sound effects and featuring west end style theatrical production numbers.

All this alongside a truly International cast of more than 30 artistes from over nine different countries

With a chorus of showgirls and full cast, the two hour spectacular for all the family is exactly what Gandeys Circus is famous for.

Presented by Hayley and Mariska Gandey, the fourth generation of the family, it boasts thrills, excitement and laughter all the way - world class live entertainment guaranteed to get the undivided attention of even the most social media addicted teenager.

The thrills a-plenty in this production come courtesy of the world class Havana Troupe direct from Cuba, who return with two brand new acts featuring a sensational five handed springboard act and an unbelievable Russian bar act.

Also on the bill, incredible acrobats Jacqui and Brendan, who appeared on television two years ago when they got engaged at Aintree during rehearsals, will be premiering brand new aerial silks, high in the roof of the big top.

Making his debut in the UK, after Gandeys Circus discovered them via a YouTube clip all the way from Tanzania, is The Bendy Man.

The incredible young contortionist accompanys the electrifying adrenaline-fuelled excitement of the Mighty African Warriors.

Of course, no circus would be worth its salt and Gandeys have Chico Rico, who returns to create mayhem and mirth by popular demand.

Gandeys Circus, Sighthill Park, Broomhouse Road, 13-22 April, various times, £7.99-£34 (Family £45), box office on site from 11 April, 9.30am-8pm, 0871-705 5507