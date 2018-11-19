Rollermania comes to Espionage for Bay City Rollers’ Alan Longmuir book launch

Alan Longmuir and The Rollers backstage at the Odeon in April 1975
Alan Longmuir and The Rollers backstage at the Odeon in April 1975
0
Have your say

LOOK out your tartan scarfs and head Espionage Nightclub on Friday for Rollermania, a special launch event for the biography of late Bay City Rollers’ founder Alan Longmuir.

The event, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm will see the book’s co-writer Martin Knight interviewed by Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden about the highs of Rollermania and Alan’s life.

Seats will be on a first come first served basis, so please arrive in plenty of time and note that due to the venue being a listed building, there is no disabled access.

Rollermania, Espionage, Victoria Street, 23 November, 7.30pm, free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

Get a sneak preview of what to expect with our exclusive serialisation of Alan’s book, starting this Thursday only in the Evening News