Rollermania comes to Espionage for Bay City Rollers’ Alan Longmuir book launch

LOOK out your tartan scarfs and head Espionage Nightclub on Friday for Rollermania, a special launch event for the biography of late Bay City Rollers’ founder Alan Longmuir.

The event, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm will see the book’s co-writer Martin Knight interviewed by Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden about the highs of Rollermania and Alan’s life.

Seats will be on a first come first served basis, so please arrive in plenty of time and note that due to the venue being a listed building, there is no disabled access.

Rollermania, Espionage, Victoria Street, 23 November, 7.30pm, free, www.eventbrite.co.uk

Get a sneak preview of what to expect with our exclusive serialisation of Alan’s book, starting this Thursday only in the Evening News