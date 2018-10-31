Ross Noble explores the legend of El Hablador at Festival Theatre

GEORDIE comic Ross Noble brings more ‘whimsy and wackiness’ to the Festival Theatre on Saturday, 3 November, for one night only.

Fresh from his recent acclaimed run as Igor in Mel Brooks’ London West End revival of Young Frankenstein, returns to his stand-up roots in his brand new tour, El Hablador.

And if you are unfamiliar with Noble’s surreal brand of ‘randomist’ humour, his description of the new show might give you a taste.

‘Who is El Hablador?

It’s Ross Noble.

No, but who is the one they call El Hablador?

I just said, it is Ross Noble.

You know? Long hair, does stand up where he dances about the stage, spinning out all the nonsense in his head into a show.

But what is the legend of El Hablador?

I don’t think it’s a thing. It’s clearly Ross coming up with a name for his show, so he can make out like he is some sort of mysterious shadowy figure.

Ok, I get it.’

Noble elaborates, or does he, when he says, “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

The funnyman started performing stand-up at the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.

Since then he has never looked back and is now a confirmed telly favourite and a regular on panel shows such as QI and Have I Got News for You.

He recently fronted a new series for TV channel Dave, Ross Noble: Off Road, which followed him comedian as he took part in the Scottish Six Days Trial, a legendary motor-biking challenge and one of the most difficult motor-sport challenges in the world.

Ross Noble: Who is El Hablador? Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Saturday 3 November, 8pm, £27.50, 0131-529 6000