Royal Lyceum leads race for Scottish Theatre Oscars

Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum is leading the race for honours in the annual “Scottish theatre Oscars”.

Glory on Earth, Cockpit, The Belle’s Stratagem and Rhinoceros, which were staged at the venue over the last year, have been shortlisted for major prizes at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Rhinoceros, which was staged during the Edinburgh International Festival, will be competing with another EIF show, Flight, Cockpit and Perth Theatre’s production of Knives in Hens for the best production award.

Peter Arnott’s adaptation of The Monarch of the Glen, Alan Bissett’s (More) Moira Mobologues, Meet Me at Dawn by Zinnie Harris and Nursery Crimes by Angie Dight, Mischief La-Bas and Bill Breckenridge are in the running to be named best new play at the "CATS" ceremony.

Dundee Rep’s August: Osage County is up for best ensemble along with The Belle’s Stratagem, Cockpit and Rhinoceros at the awards, which were first staged in 20004 and will be held at the newly-refurbished Perth Theatre on 10 June.

Best actress contenders include Charlene Boyd for her role in The Macbeths at the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, Apphia Campbell, star of Woke, which was staged at the Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Jessica Hardwick, from Perth Theatre's production of Knives in Hens, and Sara Stewart, for her role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which was staged by Rapture Theatre.

The best actor winner will be drawn from Joseph Arkley, from Perth Theatre's Richard III, George Costigan from Long Day's Journey into Night at the Citizens Theatre, Robert Jack, one of the stars of Rhinoceros, and Ramesh Meyyappan, who starred in Off-Kilter at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

David Greig, artistic director at the Royal Lyceum, said: “We’re delighted to be nominated for so many Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland this year and I’m particularly pleased that such a variety of show are in contention. These nominations are not just for the artists involved but for the dedicated Lyceum team who work with them.