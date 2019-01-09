Royal Yacht Britannia sees record visitor numbers

The Royal Yacht Britannia is celebrating welcoming over six million visitors since first opening in October 1998.

The five-star visitor attraction based in Leith is also marking its most successful year, with 390,848 people stepping on board to experience Her Majesty The Queen’s former floating palace.

Britannia, owned and cared for by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, is one of the most famous ships in the world, sailing a million miles around the globe, on a thousand official visits, during her 44 years in Royal service.

Bob Downie, Chief Executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia, is very proud of Britannia’s successes, commenting: “To have our busiest year ever, some twenty years since first opening, is a real testament to the outstanding work that our staff do to ensure that all our visitors have a great experience and then recommend us to their friends and family”.

The record-breaking figures come as Fingla, Britannia’s new luxury floating hotel, officially opens for reservations.

