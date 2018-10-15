RSNO bring Game of Thrones music to life

GAME Of Thrones, Back To The Future and The Snowman are just three of the spectacular screen scores set to stir the soul at the Usher Hall when the RSNO give two spellbinding concerts in the lead up to Christmas.

Local audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience film favourites as never before with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing the much-loved pieces live.

On Friday 16 November, RSNO at the Movies reunites the orchestra with the legendary film label Varèse Sarabande to celebrate its fortieth anniversary in style.

Live renditions of music from some of the greatest TV shows and films ever made will see Varèse producer Robert Townson joined by conductor Diego Navarro as they look back on some of the label’s greatest highlights.

The evening will include tributes to Jerry Goldsmith (Alien), Elmer Bernstein (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Alex North (Spartacus), plus blockbuster television themes such as Game of Thrones and the movies The Goonies, Back to the Future, The Matrix, The Abyss, The Iron Giant, Terminator 2, The Last of The Mohicans and Stargate.

On Friday 21 December, the RSNO Christmas Concert will once again feature a screening of The Snowman, after all, it isn’t Christmas until The Snowman has taken you on his magical journey through the winter sky.

Enjoy this special showing of the festive classic on the large screen accompanied live by the RSNO and narrated by guest presenter Jamie MacDougall.

Perfect for the whole family, the evening includes seasonal favourites, carols old and new – and a chance for everyone to sing along.

RSNO at the Movies, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Friday 16 November, 7.30pm, £19-£49/RSNO Christmas Concert, 7.30pm, Friday 21 December, £19-£49, 0131-0131 228 1155